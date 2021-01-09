Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Co-Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of CODX opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 53.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Co-Diagnostics news, Director Richard S. Serbin sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $171,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,305 shares of company stock worth $1,883,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after purchasing an additional 525,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,305,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 671.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

