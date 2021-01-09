CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $390.00

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 390 ($5.10) and last traded at GBX 377 ($4.93), with a volume of 18396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 350 ($4.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.94 million and a P/E ratio of 49.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. CML Microsystems plc (CML.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About CML Microsystems plc (CML.L) (LON:CML)

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid-state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

