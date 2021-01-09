Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $679.40

Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) (LON:CLIN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $679.40 and traded as high as $719.00. Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) shares last traded at $717.00, with a volume of 119,502 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price on shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £953.82 million and a PE ratio of 70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 658.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 679.40.

In other Clinigen Group plc (CLIN.L) news, insider Ian James Nicholson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 604 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £12,080 ($15,782.60).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

