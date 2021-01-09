Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Clinigen Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:CLIGF remained flat at $$7.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.73.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clinigen Group (CLIGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.