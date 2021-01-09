Clifford Sosin Purchases 5,500 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.28 per share, with a total value of $573,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WRLD stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 201,734.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 58,503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

