Clifford Sosin Purchases 5,500 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.28 per share, with a total value of $573,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
WRLD stock opened at $123.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.16 and a fifty-two week high of $127.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
World Acceptance Company Profile
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
