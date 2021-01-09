Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Downgraded by Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.59.

CCO stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $447.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

