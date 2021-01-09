Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Trading Up 6%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.18 and last traded at $81.90. 558,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 413,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 73.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 91,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.