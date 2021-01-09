Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Trading Up 6%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s stock price traded up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.18 and last traded at $81.90. 558,093 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 413,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.23.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 73.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 91,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.
About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
