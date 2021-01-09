Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Sell

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

WYNN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $109.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The casino operator reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by ($3.85). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 7,583 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $758,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $39,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,492.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,287. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

