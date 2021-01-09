Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Livent (NYSE:LTHM) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $16.50.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Livent from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.44.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.