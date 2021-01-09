CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) vs. Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Critical Survey

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) and CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of CIT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CIT Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and CIT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bank 18.38% N/A N/A CIT Group -16.59% -1.46% -0.14%

Volatility & Risk

Pacific Valley Bank has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIT Group has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pacific Valley Bank and CIT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A CIT Group 0 8 1 0 2.11

CIT Group has a consensus price target of $35.83, indicating a potential downside of 8.42%. Given CIT Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CIT Group is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Valley Bank and CIT Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bank $14.88 million 2.12 $2.68 million N/A N/A CIT Group $3.29 billion 1.17 $529.90 million $5.06 7.73

CIT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bank.

Summary

CIT Group beats Pacific Valley Bank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bank

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans; business loans, such as commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production loans, and government guaranteed loan programs; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and other services, as well as e-statements and order checks. The company serves small and middle-market businesses, professionals, high net worth individuals, and families. It operates three branch locations in Salinas, Monterey, and King City, California. Pacific Valley Bank was founded in 2004 and is based in Salinas, California.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc. operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies. This segment also offers asset management, factoring, receivable management, and secured financing services; supply chain financing, leasing and equipment financing to small businesses and middle market, and railroads and shippers. The Consumer Banking segment provides checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; payment solutions; and fiduciary services. The company also offers leasing and advisory, and online banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 60 branches located in southern California. CIT Group Inc. was founded in 1908 and is based in New York, New York.

