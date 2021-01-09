CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

CIR has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of CIR opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $45.63.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.15 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

