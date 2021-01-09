Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.71. 13,807,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 14,938,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $92.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIDM. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 1,421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 455,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

