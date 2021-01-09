Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of CMPR opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. Cimpress has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $126.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.63 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

