Cigna (NYSE:CI) Trading Up 5.3% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) were up 5.3% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $220.51 and last traded at $220.50. Approximately 2,812,109 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,670,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $207.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 8,972 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,884,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,091 shares of company stock worth $18,639,824. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

