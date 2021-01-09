Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 708,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after buying an additional 35,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,349,000 after buying an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 195.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after buying an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,091 shares of company stock worth $18,639,824. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $220.80 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.94.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

