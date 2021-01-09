CIBC Lowers Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$29.00

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target reduced by CIBC to C$29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.18.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

TSE AC opened at C$22.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.9200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.