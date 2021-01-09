CIBC Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$105.50

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$106.05.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE GIB.A opened at C$101.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$26.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24. CGI has a 1-year low of C$67.23 and a 1-year high of C$114.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$98.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$91.81.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.