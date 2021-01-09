CIBC Boosts CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $105.50

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $91.50 to $105.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Get CGI alerts:

NYSE GIB traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.26. The stock had a trading volume of 169,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,779. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. CGI has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. CGI’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at $556,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in CGI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,652,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.