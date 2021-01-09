Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 123.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,763,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 974,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,309,000 after purchasing an additional 465,487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,470,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CB stock opened at $155.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.42.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 132,504 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total value of $19,724,545.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,578 shares in the company, valued at $121,258,081.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

