Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $104.00 at Gordon Haskett

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its price objective upped by Gordon Haskett from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.69.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of CHH stock opened at $107.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.52. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $110.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $74,924.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $153,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.