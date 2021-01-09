Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,600.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,286.00 to $1,253.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,331.78.

CMG stock traded up $34.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,402.44. 368,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,764. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,344.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,248.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,435.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

