China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered China Southern Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $28.82 on Friday. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 28.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 30.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

