China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SNP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. China Petroleum & Chemical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE:SNP traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.22. 228,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $75.21 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter worth $6,923,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter worth $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

