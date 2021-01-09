China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading 5.6% Higher

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $8.61. 269,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 103,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.49.
China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)
China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.
