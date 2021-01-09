China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Trading 5.6% Higher

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) traded up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $8.61. 269,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 103,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Finance Online from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

