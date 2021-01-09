China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE:DL opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Distance Education has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that China Distance Education will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of China Distance Education by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of China Distance Education by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in China Distance Education in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Distance Education in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

