Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

Chimerix stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $9.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.38 million, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chimerix by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Chimerix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 799,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

