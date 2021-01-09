Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Receives $7.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several analysts recently commented on CEMI shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

