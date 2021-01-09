Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Upgraded to Positive by OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) to a positive rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.96. 1,295,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,268. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.45.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $57,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

