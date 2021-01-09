Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.76.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $634.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.58. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total value of $34,712,976.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,566,000 after acquiring an additional 142,733 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 162,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.