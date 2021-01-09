Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CHTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.76.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $634.38 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $653.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.58.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total value of $5,012,559.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock worth $45,482,701. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $779,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

