Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,090,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,989,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

