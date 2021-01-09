Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.
Shares of Change Healthcare stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Change Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.63.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,090,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,955,000. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,650,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,691,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,989,000.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
