Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHPRF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,903. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

