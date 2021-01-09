CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $43.16 on Thursday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.