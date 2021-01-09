Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Central Securities has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35.
In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,100 shares of company stock worth $312,927. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
