Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CET opened at $33.22 on Thursday. Central Securities has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35.

Get Central Securities alerts:

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $155,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,102.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,100 shares of company stock worth $312,927. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CET. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.