Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE:CEPU opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Central Puerto has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $380.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the third quarter worth about $303,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 3,810 MW.

