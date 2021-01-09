Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) were up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.79 and last traded at $39.15. Approximately 344,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 262,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.07. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 29.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

