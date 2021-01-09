Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.29.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $553.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 6.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

