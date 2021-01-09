Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. CSFB downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.67.

CVE opened at C$8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.17. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.11.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.33). The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

