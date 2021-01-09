Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s share price rose 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 452,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 381,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

CLLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.59.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cellectis by 43.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $685,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth $253,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

