Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Shares Down 5.1%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.03 and last traded at $16.19. 788,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 626,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDX. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $693.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. Research analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,722,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,500 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,538,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,923,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,864,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 379,144 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

