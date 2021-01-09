CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,594.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

