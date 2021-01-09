CDK Global’s (CDK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Barrington Research currently has a $72.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

CDK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.60.

CDK Global stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CDK Global by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 517,487 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in CDK Global by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384,011 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in CDK Global by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 258,893 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CDK Global by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,053,000 after acquiring an additional 131,282 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $5,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

