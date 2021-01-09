CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.81.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 118.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

