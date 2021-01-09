Catex Token (CATT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $372.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 13% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $196,514.27 and approximately $372.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00042873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,499.95 or 0.03688265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00291082 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

