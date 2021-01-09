Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Raised by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,677,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $571,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $194.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $197.37. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

