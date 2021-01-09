Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

CPRX stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,776 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 298,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.