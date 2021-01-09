Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.86 and last traded at $76.16. 223,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 213,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,282,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,230,829.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $583,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,542 shares of company stock worth $19,176,854 over the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.