carVertical Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 132.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded up 243.3% against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a market cap of $4.46 million and approximately $207,955.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get carVertical alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00279947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.47 or 0.02683808 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012241 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

CV is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.