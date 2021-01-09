Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.0526 on Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Cartesi has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and $3.44 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00108142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00691943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052014 BTC.

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 206,466,654 coins. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi

Cartesi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

