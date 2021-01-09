Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,482,000 after buying an additional 154,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 174,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 144,979 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,047,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $9,881,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 115,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 79,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.30. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $160.40.

